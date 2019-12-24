Russia's reluctant teen activist

Video

In 2019, Russian opposition activist Anastastia Shevchenko was placed under house arrest in southern Russia.

The case has transformed life for her 15-year-old daughter, Vlada, who now runs a popular blog about her mother’s arrest and attends events to speak on her behalf.

Anastasia, a single mum, is facing up to six years behind bars, and the teenager no longer sees a life for herself outside politics.

Listen to more stories from Newshour.

Video by Sarah Rainsford and Elizaveta Vereykina.