Children begin Christmas travel amid French strike

France strike: Special train service lets children travel for Christmas
Hundreds of children in Paris have boarded trains as part of a special service that was previously cancelled amid strikes over planned pension reforms.
Some 5,000 children across the country, aged between 4 and 14, are expected to use the service, which allows them to travel without their parents.
22 Dec 2019
