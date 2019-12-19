Gunshots heard at Russia's security services HQ

Media player
Moscow shooting: Gunshots heard at security services HQ
At least one person has been killed and five wounded in a shooting at the headquarters of Russia's Federal Security Service in central Moscow.
A gunman who opened fire with an automatic weapon at the entrance of the building was killed by an armed officer, Interfax news agency reports.
Security forces cordoned off the area and moved bystanders into buildings.
The shooting came hours after President Putin's annual press conference.
Read more: Deadly shooting at Moscow security HQ
19 Dec 2019
