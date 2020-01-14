Why does a power plant have its own ski slope?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Why does this Danish power plant have its own ski slope?

A ski slope located on the roof of a waste-to-energy power plant in Copenhagen has recently opened.

It is accessible seven days a week for hikers, sightseers and skiers who can enjoy views of the city from its peak.

The Travel Show's Cat Moh climbed to the top for an unusual skiing experience.

  • 14 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Restoring the theme park abandoned for 20 years