Moment dictator Ceausescu's execution is announced

Nicolae Ceausescu: Romanians react to news of dictator's execution

The BBC's John Simpson reports on the news that Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife Elena had been executed by firing squad on 25 December 1989.

  • 18 Dec 2019
