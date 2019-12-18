Media player
Brexit will harm UK more than EU, warns Ursula von der Leyen
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has warned that forthcoming Brexit negotiations face another "cliff-edge situation".
Mrs von der Leyen said the timetable for talks - due to conclude by December 2020 - was "extremely challenging", adding: "This would clearly harm our interests, but it will impact more on the UK."
18 Dec 2019
