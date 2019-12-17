The fight to stop Venice from flooding
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The fight to stop Venice from flooding

It’s a month since high tides struck Venice, causing devastating flooding. The city’s mayor estimated damage at over a billion euros.

A system of floodgates called MOSE, under construction for years, should have prevented the disaster. But it’s been delayed and mired in corruption.

So is MOSE the lifeline Venice needs – or is it doomed to failure?

  • 17 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Further flooding hits central Venice