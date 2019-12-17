Media player
Lesbos migrant camp children 'say they want to die'
An increasing number of children are self-harming and attempting suicide in the Greek migrant camp of Lesbos, according to psychologists working there.
Almost 18,000 people are currently living in the camp which was built for just 2000.
There has been a spike in refugees arriving on the Aegean islands in recent months, many of them are families who are fleeing war.
Produced by Global Health Correspondent, Tulip Mazumdar; Senior Producer, Gabriella O'Donnell; and Video Journalist, Helene Daouphars
17 Dec 2019
