EU leader wants close co-operation with UK

EU leader Michel wants close co-operation with UK
EU Council President Charles Michel says Brexit negotiations should aim for "close co-operation" with the UK.
He congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Conservative victory and urged MPs to vote for the UK Withdrawal Agreement soon, to provide "clarity".
13 Dec 2019
