Protesters stage sit in at UN climate talks
Environmentalists and observers at the UN climate talks in Madrid have held a protest inside the conference.

About 200 climate campaigners were then ejected after staging a sit in.

In the wake of the disruption all other observers were then barred from the talks.

  • 12 Dec 2019
