Climate change: Protesters stage sit in at UN climate talks
Environmentalists and observers at the UN climate talks in Madrid have held a protest inside the conference.
About 200 climate campaigners were then ejected after staging a sit in.
In the wake of the disruption all other observers were then barred from the talks.
Read more: Climate change: Anger as protesters barred from UN talks
12 Dec 2019
