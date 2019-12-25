The craft of making cymbals

Media player
Turkish artisans hand-craft bespoke cymbals for drummers
Artisans in Istanbul have been hand-crafting cymbals the same way for more than 600 years.
Emrah Sipahi explains how cymbal-smiths forge and hammer them into shape.
25 Dec 2019
