Armed police respond to Czech hospital shooting

Czech shooting: Armed police respond to hospital attack
Armed police arrived within five minutes at the scene of a deadly attack at a hospital in the Czech Republic.
A gunman killed six people in a waiting room at a trauma clinic in the eastern city of Ostrava.
The suspect was later found dead in a car from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Police said they were trying to establish a motive.
10 Dec 2019
