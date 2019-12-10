Armed police respond to Czech hospital shooting
Armed police arrived within five minutes at the scene of a deadly attack at a hospital in the Czech Republic.

A gunman killed six people in a waiting room at a trauma clinic in the eastern city of Ostrava.

The suspect was later found dead in a car from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police said they were trying to establish a motive.

