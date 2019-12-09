Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Poland's model gingerbread village lights up for Christmas
A team of more than 30 artists and bakers in Poland have created a model village from gingerbread.
It consists of hundreds of houses and people, two chocolate trains and even castles and windmills.
The exhibit, on show at a shopping centre in the southern city of Gliwice, runs until 6 January.
-
09 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-50713646/poland-s-model-gingerbread-village-lights-up-for-christmasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window