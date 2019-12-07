Ronaldo and Buffon meet boys who survived quake

Media player
Albanian earthquake: Ronaldo and Buffon meet young survivors
Two young boys who survived last month’s earthquake in Albania got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianluigi Buffon.
Albania Prime Minister Edi Rama brought along the two boys from Thumane, one of the worst-hit areas, to the Italian capital, Rome, to meet their idols.
07 Dec 2019
