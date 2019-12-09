John McDonnell and the billionaire

Media player
Billionaire John Caudwell goes head-to-head with Labour's John McDonnell
Billionaire, philanthropist and Phones 4u founder, John Caudwell, went head-to-head with Labour's shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, after the politician extended an invitation for tea.
Mr McDonnell had previously stated that "nobody needs or deserves" to be a billionaire - which Mr Caudwell said was creating a "divisive message".
The businessman also said that nearly every wealthy person, including him, was thinking of leaving the UK if Labour win the election.
09 Dec 2019
