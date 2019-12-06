Russian minister dodges BBC questions on doping
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russian Sports Minister Kolobkov dodges BBC questions on doping

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov dodged BBC questions on the doping scandal.

Russian athletes face the threat of a four-year international ban, on top of existing sanctions.

The Russian state was found to have tampered with drug tests to improve results at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

  • 06 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Blowing the whistle on Russia's drug cheats