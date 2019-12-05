French workers march against pension reforms
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

France strike: Pension protesters take to the streets

Workers in France have taken to the streets to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to reform the pension system.

Police, teachers and transport workers are among those angry at the prospect of being forced to retire later or face reduced pensions.

  • 05 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Huge police response to Paris protests