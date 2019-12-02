Anti-nationalist Sardines demonstrate in Florence
Sardines: Rise of Italy's new anti-nationalist movement

Italy has seen the rapid rise of a group known as the Sardines - an anti-nationalist movement started by four flatmates in the Italian city of Bologna that now demonstrates across the country.

The Sardines are against Italy's right-wing League party and its leader, Matteo Salvini.

A recent demonstration in Florence saw about 40,000 people take to the streets.

