Forensic team works at site of Hague stabbings
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Hague knife attack: Forensic team seeks clues

Dutch police are still searching for the suspect in Friday's knife attack in The Hague.

The three injured victims, aged just 13 to 15, have now been released from hospital.

  • 30 Nov 2019
Go to next video: London Bridge attack: What happened?