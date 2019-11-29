French activists target Amazon on Black Friday
Dozens of activists from various groups have gathered outside Amazon France's facilities, including its headquarters in Clichy, north-west of Paris.

The protesters want to highlight the environmental impact of consumerism.

Some could be seen scaling a fence overnight, while other were stopped by police officers.

