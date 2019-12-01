Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brittle bone disease: The nine-year-old girl who has broken 50 bones
Alice Boyd has broken more than 50 bones in her short life.
The nine-year-old Donegal girl has Osteogenesis Imperfecta, more commonly known as brittle bone disease.
It is a genetic defect which causes the bones to fracture or break easily with minimal force.
It also causes stunted growth, meaning Alice is shorter than her friends.
People with the most severe form of the condition can suffer several hundred fractures in a lifetime.
"We'd love a big bubble-wrap suit but she's just a wee girl that thrives for life", says Alice's mum, Jacky.
Video Journalist: Mike McBride
-
01 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-50601277/brittle-bone-disease-the-nine-year-old-girl-who-has-broken-50-bonesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window