Thousands of tractors park in protest across EU
Thousands of angry farmers park tractors in EU cities

Farmers in Paris, Dublin, and Berlin are angry over policy changes they say threaten their livelihood. Costs are rising and those in the industry are struggling to cope.

Leaders are also pushing for more environmentally-friendly practices, which some farmers feel is just adding to their burden.

  • 27 Nov 2019
