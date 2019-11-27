Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pushy pig steals spotlight during live TV broadcast
Antenna TV journalist Lazos Mantikos was pursued by a persistent pig during a live TV broadcast.
He told the studio presenters that the animal had been following him for a while, and he could not stand still because it was biting him.
Lazos Mantikos was trying to give an update on flooding in the Greek town of Kineta, which had been hit by storms.
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-50576398/pushy-pig-steals-spotlight-during-live-tv-broadcastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window