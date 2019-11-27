Pushy pig steals spotlight during live TV broadcast
Antenna TV journalist Lazos Mantikos was pursued by a persistent pig during a live TV broadcast.

He told the studio presenters that the animal had been following him for a while, and he could not stand still because it was biting him.

Lazos Mantikos was trying to give an update on flooding in the Greek town of Kineta, which had been hit by storms.

