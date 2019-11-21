Media player
Ukraine boats returned by Russia 'missing weapons'
Russia has returned three naval vessels to Ukraine after seizing them in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula a year ago.
But Kyiv has accused Moscow of stripping the vessels of weapons and equipment - something Russia denies.
21 Nov 2019
