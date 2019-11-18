Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sinterklaas: Dutch protests over Black Pete festivalgoers
Anti-racism campaigners have held protests in cities across the Netherlands during Sinterklaas - a festival celebrating the arrival of Saint Nicholas, traditionally accompanied by his helper Black Pete.
In the town of Apeldoorn, police separated crowds of onlookers from groups of demonstrators who want authorities to ban the use of black face paint to portray the character of Black Pete.
-
18 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-50458522/sinterklaas-dutch-protests-over-black-pete-festivalgoersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window