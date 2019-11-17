Media player
Venice floods: Further warnings of high tides
Large parts of central Venice are under water again, as another exceptionally high tide inundated the Italian city.
Three of the worst 10 floods since records began in Venice, nearly a hundred years ago, have now happened in a week.
17 Nov 2019
