Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Latvian bar recreating the Soviet era
Latvia won its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and although it successfully made the transition from communism to capitalism, some people are still nostalgic for certain elements of the old days.
The Travel Show's Christa Larwood visits the Bufete 9 bar in Riga which has modelled itself on the type of cafe popular in the Soviet era offering beer, food and games that were popular at the time.
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window