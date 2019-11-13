Venice hit by severe flooding
Venice floods: Italian city under water following record high tide

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on Twitter that the latest floods showed the effects of climate change and claimed the flooding would leave "a permanent mark" on the city.

Mr Brugnaro said he would declare a state of disaster.

People throughout the city have been wading through the flood waters.

