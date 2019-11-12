'This was a planned, cold, calculated attack.'

Video

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said the "planned, cold, calculated, attack" on Kevin Lunney reminded him of some of the brutal paramilitary attacks of the past.

Speaking to BBC NI's Spotlight for the first time since meeting the directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) on Sunday, Mr Varadkar said he was "horrified" by the incident.

Mr Lunney, a QIH director, from Kinawley, County Fermanagh, was abducted, beaten and tortured in September.

The 50-year-old was found in County Cavan, about 22 miles (35km) away, about two-and-a-half hours later.

"It brought back memories of the kind of attacks that paramilitaries used to carry out and maybe, on some occasions, still do," said Mr Varadkar.

