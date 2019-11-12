Polish nationalists hold huge Warsaw march
Far-right groups turned out in force to mark Polish Independence Day.

They and other nationalists took over the centre of the capital Warsaw.

Speakers praised Catholic, conservative traditions and some attacked the EU.

Poland won independence in November 1918, but lost it when Nazi Germany invaded in 1939.

