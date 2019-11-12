Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Polish nationalists hold huge Warsaw march
Far-right groups turned out in force to mark Polish Independence Day.
They and other nationalists took over the centre of the capital Warsaw.
Speakers praised Catholic, conservative traditions and some attacked the EU.
Poland won independence in November 1918, but lost it when Nazi Germany invaded in 1939.
-
12 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window