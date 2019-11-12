Media player
French police force protesters over Spanish border
French riot police have forced hundreds of Catalan pro-independence demonstrators back across the southern border to Spain.
The protesters had been blocking a major motorway linking Spain and France for nearly 24 hours.
12 Nov 2019
