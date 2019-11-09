Candles and flowers at the Berlin Wall
Video

Berlin Wall: 30th anniversary of fall remembered

Germany has marked the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago, with flowers and the lighting of candles.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was among world leaders paying tribute at the Berlin Wall memorial.

  • 09 Nov 2019
