Gay Byrne's funeral takes place in Dublin
The leading players in Irish society, broadcasting and show-business have attended the funeral of Gay Byrne.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar and Irish President Michael D. Higgins, were among the mourners at St Mary's Pro Cathedral in Dublin.

The broadcaster died on Monday aged 85 after a long illness.

