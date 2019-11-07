Media player
Russia re-enacts historic WW2 parade in Moscow
Thousands of Russian troops marched across the Red Square in Moscow on Thursday to mark the 78th anniversary of a historic World War Two parade.
In 1941, German forces were closing in on Moscow. The Red Army's reaction has become a symbol of courage and tenacity.
The elaborate display included WW2-era uniforms, weapons and vintage tanks.
07 Nov 2019
