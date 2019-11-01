How the BBC reported the fall of the Berlin Wall

Video

The Berlin Wall was a permanent fixture dividing the city for 28 years, but the events that led to its collapse were swift.

This archive video combines two reports by the BBC's Brian Hanrahan.

The first is from 9 November when an announcement by Politburo member Günter Schabowski signalled the end of the Wall, while the second report, a day later, shows the joyous scenes that followed as the divided city was reunited.

BBC Archive's Berlin Wall collection charts the history of the Wall, from its origins in post-war tensions to its eventual destruction.