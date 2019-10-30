Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MLAs' pay: Julian Smith accused of dithering by Lady Hermon
Lady Hermon has told the secretary of state to give the people of Northern Ireland some good news.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, she told him to "stop dithering" over MLA pay.
Some £14.9m has been spent on MLAs' pay since January 2017 when Stormont collapsed.
Julian Smith told Lady Hermon she was being tough on him.
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-50238181/mlas-pay-julian-smith-accused-of-dithering-by-lady-hermonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window