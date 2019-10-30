Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage 'shows missile launch from Russian sub'
Russia says it has successfully launched a missile from a nuclear-powered submarine in the White Sea.
The intercontinental ballistic missile was said to have travelled thousands of kilometres.
More weapons tests are expected in the coming weeks.
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window