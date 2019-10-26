Chaos in Catalonia as protesters target police HQ

Media player
Catalonia crisis: Protesters clash with police in Barcelona
Fresh clashes have broken out in Barcelona after pro-independence protesters gathered outside the city's police headquarters.
Demonstrators hurled paintballs at riot police and vandalised their vehicles, while police armed with batons and backed by riot vans tried to force them back.
Protests started in Spain's Catalonia region this month over the jailing of separatist leaders.
The demonstration outside the police headquarters followed a rally earlier in the day that 350,000 people attended.
26 Oct 2019
