Franco's coffin moved from vast mausoleum

Franco exhumation: Spanish dictator's coffin moved
The remains of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco were exhumed on Thursday.
Relatives carried the coffin out of the basilica of the Valley of the Fallen, in silence.
Franco's remains will now be moved to a low-key cemetery in Madrid.
24 Oct 2019
