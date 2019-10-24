Infrared shines new light on Leonardo's techniques

Media player
Leonardo da Vinci at 500: Infrared shines new light on work
Some of the techniques used by Leonardo da Vinci are exposed in a new exhibition at the Louvre in Paris that uses infrared technology to dig a little deeper into the artist's mind.
The exhibition to mark the 500th anniversary of Leonardo's death, which opens on Thursday, has already reached ticket sales of 200,000.
Its co-curator, Vincent Delieuvin, says he expects more than half a million visitors before it ends on 24 February 2020.
24 Oct 2019
