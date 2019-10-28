From Olympian to river defender

Video

In 2008, Rok Rozman was competing at the Summer Olympics. Nowadays he is an activist who has kayaked across six countries to help defend rivers against dams.

The Balkans is one of the last parts of Europe which has free-flowing rivers so Rok has helped set up the Balkan River Defence to connect with river conservation groups across Europe.

But Slovenian Environment Minister Marko Maver said hydropower provided "one of the largest potentials for Slovenia moving to a low carbon future".

