Heavy flooding in Spain following storm

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Heavy flooding in Spain following torrential rain
Emergency crews are searching for people after floods caused destruction in north-east Spain leaving several dead and missing.
Buildings have collapsed and others have been left without electricity.
Floods have also hit northern Italy and southern France.
-
23 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-50159239/heavy-flooding-in-spain-following-torrential-rainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window