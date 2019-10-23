Da Vinci: Virtual reality exposes Mona Lisa's secrets

Video

As part of a highly-anticipated exhibition to commemorate the 500th anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci's death, visitors to the Louvre in Paris will be treated to a virtual reality experience that promises to expose the artists's secrets.

The creators of Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass say the exhibit brings to life the story behind one of the Renaissance-era artist's most famous paintings by revealing things otherwise invisible to the naked eye.

The Da Vinci exhibition at the Louvre will run until 24 February 2020.

Courtesy HTC Vive Arts