Barnier silent on Brexit extension

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier had no comment after MPs backed the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, but rejected the prime minister's plan to push it through the House of Commons in three days.
Mr Barnier did not respond to questions about next steps on a possible extension, when the BBC's Brussels Correspondent Adam Fleming approached him at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, shortly after the crucial votes took place in London.
22 Oct 2019
