Catalan Minister Alfred Bosch: We’re not haters

Catalonia needs to have a second referendum to give the region a chance to vote for independence from Spain, the Catalan Minister for Foreign Action has said.

His comments come after a week of mass and sometimes violent protests following the sentencing of nine Catalan pro-independence leaders to jail for sedition.

"We are asking the Spanish government to move. They are not moving... they are stuck in their position of not accepting anything, denying any kind of prospect for Catalonia or for Spain," said Alfred Bosch.

Catalans wanted a better future and were entitled to it, he said.

