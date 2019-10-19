Croatia protesters demand ‘justice for girls’

Video

Thousands of people in cities across Croatia have protested against the way authorities handle allegations of sexual violence against women.

The demonstrations, organised by women’s rights groups, were sparked by the release of five men accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

A judge released the men while authorities investigated the allegations.

But the case caused national outrage and, after a week of protests, the men were taken into custody this week.

Marching under a banner of “justice for girls”, the protesters demanded better protection for victims of sexual violence.