Tusk says blocking EU membership bids is ‘mistake’

Video

EU Council President Donald Tusk has called the blocking of EU membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania “a mistake”.

A handful of EU members, led by France, vetoed bids to open accession talks with the Balkan countries.

Mr Tusk, speaking at a press conference, said “a few members are not ready” to allow North Macedonia and Albania to become members.

“This is why we didn’t manage to reach a positive decision. Personally I think it was a mistake,” Mr Tusk said.