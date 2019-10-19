Tusk says blocking EU membership bids is ‘mistake’

Media player
Blocking Albania and North Macedonia EU bids is ‘mistake’, Tusk says
EU Council President Donald Tusk has called the blocking of EU membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania “a mistake”.
A handful of EU members, led by France, vetoed bids to open accession talks with the Balkan countries.
Mr Tusk, speaking at a press conference, said “a few members are not ready” to allow North Macedonia and Albania to become members.
“This is why we didn’t manage to reach a positive decision. Personally I think it was a mistake,” Mr Tusk said.
19 Oct 2019
