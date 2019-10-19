Barcelona rocked by violent protests

Video

Protesters have clashed with police in Barcelona amid anger over the jailing of Catalan separatist leaders.

Late on Friday, the city witnessed some of the worst street violence Spain has seen for decades, with protesters throwing projectiles at police and starting fires.

Police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.

The violence erupted after five huge marches, all peaceful, converged on the city centre. A general strike had largely brought the city to a standstill.