Why is Barcelona burning?

Video

A general strike has been called in Catalonia on Friday, marking the end of a week of protests following the ruling of Spain’s Supreme Court on Monday.

The court sentenced nine Catalan pro-independence leaders to jail for sedition.

At the heart of the mobilisation are the Catalan youth.

Protesters have been clashing with the police and setting fires in the streets of Barcelona.

Video produced by Juan Antonio Dominguez and Bruno Boelpaep