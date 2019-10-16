Media player
Macron: 'I want to believe Brexit being finalised''
The French president says he hopes a deal will be signed off on Thursday.
He was speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Read more: Brexit deal hangs in balance as talks continue.
16 Oct 2019
