Macron: 'I want to believe Brexit 'being finalised''
The French president says he hopes a deal will be signed off on Thursday.

He was speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Read more: Brexit deal hangs in balance as talks continue.

  • 16 Oct 2019
